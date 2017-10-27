The UN Blames Assad for a Sarin Attack

A report by UN experts pointed to Bashar Assad's regime as responsible for the deadly Sarin attack in the Syrian city of Khan Shaykhun in April.

"The group is convinced that the Syrian Arab Republic is responsible for the use of the Sarin against Khan Shaykhun on April 4, 2017," the report said.

According to UN data, an attack on the city in Idlib province, controlled at the time by rebels and jihadists, killed 83 people. According to the Syrian Human Rights Watch, the victims are 87, including over 30 children.

Because of the tragedy, the Government of US President Donald Trump has made air strikes against the Syrian Air Force Base, where the Western forces claimed the attack against Khan Shaykhun originated.

Even then, the United States, France and Britain accused the government of the chemical attack. Damascus, however, firmly denied anything to do with it.

Russia, an ally of Assad, claims that the sarin found in Khan Shaykhun is the result of a projectile explosion on the ground rather than a Syrian aerial attack.

Recently, UN experts visited Syria to prepare their report.