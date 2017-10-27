Ireland says Brexit Talks Can't Move on Without Clarity Over Border
Britain’s talks on exiting the European Union cannot progress, as London wishes, to trade relations until it give more clarity on what will happen at its border with Ireland, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Friday, qupted by Reuters.
The border with Northern Ireland, which will be the UK’s only land frontier with the EU after its departure, is one of three issues Brussels wants broadly solved before talks on trade can start in December at the earliest.
With close trading links to Britain, Ireland is considered the EU member most at risk when its neighbor leaves the bloc. That means it needs to plan “for all eventualities” and is already doing so, Coveney said.
Ireland has called for Britain and the EU to reach a bespoke customs union partnership to eliminate the risk of a “hard” border returning between it and Northern Ireland, which until a 1998 peace deal was separated by military checkpoints because of 30 years of sectarian violence in the province.
However, Dublin wants Britain to commit to a fallback option, including potential special arrangements for Northern Ireland, to avoid a customs border should Britain’s plan of maintaining the closest possible ties with the EU fall through.
If those assurances are forthcoming, Dublin will “probably be Britain’s closest friend” in the trade talks but if London maintains its current position, some sort of customs border on the island of Ireland cannot be avoided, Coveney said.
- » Italian Parliament Approves Controversial Electoral Law
- » German Parties Brace for Tough Coalition Talks on Migration
- » Crisis Over Catalan Independence Nears Crucial Few Days
- » Brexit Transition Period Likely to be Limited to 20 Months, EU Officials say
- » Strengthening Security Checks at Europe’s Borders
- » Germany's Schaeuble Elected Bundestag Speaker to Tackle Far-Right