79% of the Residents in Krasna Polyana District in Sofia are Afraid of Robbery or Theft

79% of the residents of the Krasna Polyana neighborhood in Sofia feel insecure about themselves and their relatives. Only 18% of them say they feel secure and protected.

This shows a study under the project "Secure and Wonderful Change" (word play with the name of the district in Bulgarian), financed by Sofia Municipality, Europe Program 2017 presented today in the district municipality. At the press conference it was declared the ambition of a security strategy for the residents of Krasna Polyana district, reports news.bg

In the last year several times the residents of the neighborhood protested and blocked the crossing of the boulevards "Vuzrazhdane" and "Nikola Mushanov" with the demand the so-called " Vietnamese hostels to be removed.

A survey was carried out between 15 June and 10 August. The total number of respondents surveyed was 359.