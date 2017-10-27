Bulgarian Foreign Minister: The Presidency of Bulgaria is a Unique Opportunity to Present Bulgaria in a Positive Way

''The Presidency of Bulgaria is a unique opportunity to present Bulgaria in a positive way.'' This was announced today by Deputy Prime Minister for Justice Reform and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva, BGNES reported.

Zaharieva stressed that our diplomatic representations, which will have a leading role during the presidency, will play an important role. ''Abroad, our missions will organize different cultural events, seminars and conferences'', she explained.

"The communication plan will cost the country BGN 2 million and 400 thousand'', she added.

The Foreign Minister pointed out that at this point, some of our diplomatic missions have received some of these funds. Money is sent only where an organization plan is presented, specified Zaharieva.