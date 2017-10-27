Three of the Most Bizarre Laws in the World

Three of the Most Bizarre Laws in the World

There are laws and traditions in the world that are quite strange and ridiculous. One would even wonder if the lawmakers who created them had common sense. See 3 of them:

1. Cleaning of toilets after 22pm is forbidden in Switzerland

Cleaning toilets after 22pm in residential buildings is illegal in Switzerland. The government considers this to be a noise pollution. The law-makers believe that this may disturb the neighbors.

2. A ban on having more than one child in China

China imposed a ban on having more than one child in the family in 1970 to regulate the growth of its population.

After decades of so-called "one-child policy," the law removed and millions of families were allowed to have a second child.

3. In Japan it is forbidden to be fat

In 2009, lawmakers in Japan set a maximum waist size, which means that every man over 40 years of age should not have a waist above 78 cm, and for women the ceiling is 89 cm. And that is the country that gave the world the sumo.

Law, bizzare, world
