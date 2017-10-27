NIMH: Mostly Sunny Weather, Temperatures of up to 16-21°C
Today the weather will be mostly sunny. In the afternoon, clouds will start to increase from the Northwest, initially high in the sky, while later closer to the ground and thickening.
There will also be light west-southwestern wind. Temperatures will rise, with maximum ones reaching 16-21°C, in Sofia around 17°C. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), presented to FOCUS News Agency.
The atmospheric pressure will quickly decrease until reaching lower than the average level for October at the end of the day.
