NIMH: Mostly Sunny Weather, Temperatures of up to 16-21°C

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 27, 2017, Friday // 13:23| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: NIMH: Mostly Sunny Weather, Temperatures of up to 16-21°C pixabay.com

 Today the weather will be mostly sunny. In the afternoon, clouds will start to increase from the Northwest, initially high in the sky, while later closer to the ground and thickening.

There will also be light west-southwestern wind. Temperatures will rise, with maximum ones reaching 16-21°C, in Sofia around 17°C. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), presented to FOCUS News Agency.

The atmospheric pressure will quickly decrease until reaching lower than the average level for October at the end of the day.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), weather, sunny
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria