110 Illegal Migrants were Detained near Edirne

Turkish authorities in Edirne have seized a group of over 100 migrants and refugees in an attempt to illegally cross the border to Bulgaria and Greece, reports BNT.

The group was noticed by gendarmerie teams assigned to border guards, near the villages of Orhanie and Sarakapanar at the Turkish-Bulgarian border and Ipsala on the border with Greece.

Migrants and refugees are of different origins - Afghanistan, Pakistan, Syria, Palestine, Iraq, Iran and Paraguay.

All were handed over to the migration authorities in Edirne.