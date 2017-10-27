110 Illegal Migrants were Detained near Edirne

Society | October 27, 2017, Friday // 13:16| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: 110 Illegal Migrants were Detained near Edirne google maps

Turkish authorities in Edirne have seized a group of over 100 migrants and refugees in an attempt to illegally cross the border to Bulgaria and Greece, reports BNT. 

The group was noticed by gendarmerie teams assigned to border guards, near the villages of Orhanie and Sarakapanar at the Turkish-Bulgarian border and Ipsala on the border with Greece.

Migrants and refugees are of different origins - Afghanistan, Pakistan, Syria, Palestine, Iraq, Iran and Paraguay.

All were handed over to the migration authorities in Edirne.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: illegal, migrants, refugees, Edirne, detained
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria