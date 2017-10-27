Nearly 12% of Bulgarians Travel Abroad

In September 2017, the number of the trips of Bulgarian residents abroad was 570.8 thousand  or by 11.9% above the registered in September 2016. In comparison with the same month of the previous year, an increase was observed in the total number of the trips of Bulgarians to: Germany - by 27.2%, the United Kingdom - by 22.9%, Austria - by 15.3%, Serbia - by 7.7%, Romania - by 7.6%, Turkey - by 3.3%, the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia - by 2.3%, and etc. At the same time decreased the number of the trips of Bulgarians to: Sweden - by 21.6%, Russian Federation - by 9.6%, Slovenia - by 1.6%, and etc, according to data of the National Statistical Institute (NSI). 

In comparison with September 2016, an increase was registered in the trips with all observed purposes: with holiday and recreation purpose - by 15.8%, with professional purpose - by 13.8%, and with other purposes - by 8.2%. The trips with other purposes (as a guest, education and visit the cultural and sport events) in September 2017 composed the greatest share of the total number of trips of Bulgarian residents abroad - 45.2%, followed by the trips with holiday and recreation purpose - 34.2%, and with professional purpose - 20.6%.

In September 2017 most trips of Bulgarian citizens were made to: Greece - 147.4 thousand, Turkey - 115.7 thousand, Serbia - 42.0 thousand, Romania - 39.6 thousand, Germany - 38.8 thousand, the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia - 32.6 thousand, Austria - 17.9 thousand, the United Kingdom - 15.3 thousand, Italy - 14.6 thousand, and France - 13.4 thousand.

In September 2017, the number of arrivals of visitors from abroad to Bulgaria was 1 270.6 thousand or by 6.6% more in comparison with September 2016. An increase was registered in the trips by all observed purposes: with other purposes (including as guest and passing transit) - by 11.8%, with professional purpose - by 8.6%, and with holiday and recreation purpose - by 2.0%. Transit passes through the country were 24.5% (311.0 thousand) of all visits of foreigners to Bulgaria.

The share of visits of ЕU citizens was 63.6% of the total number of foreigners’ visits to Bulgaria in September 2017 or by 4.7% more in comparison with the same month of the previous year. An increase was registered in the visits of citizens from Belgium - by 29.1%, the United Kingdom - by 13.3%, France - by 10.7%, Romania - by 8.3%, Czech Republic - by 4.0%, Poland - by 3.1%, Greece - by 2.5%, and etc. At the same time decreased the visits from Hungary - by 4.9%, Austria - by 3.3%, Germany - by 1.2%, and etc. The visits of foreigners in the group ‘Other European countries’1 increased by 10.6%, as the highest growth was observed in the visits of citizens of Turkey - by 22.4%. In September 2017, the predominant share of the visits with holiday and recreation purpose was 46.0%, followed by trips with other purposes - 38.3%, and with professional purpose - 15.7%.

In September 2017 the most visits to Bulgaria were from: Germany - 179.1 thousand, Turkey - 158.8 thousand, Romania - 158.0 thousand, Greece - 99.6 thousand, Poland - 60.7 thousand, Russian Federation - 50.9 thousand, Serbia - 50.4 thousand, the United Kingdom - 45.1 thousand, the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia - 44.9 thousand, and Austria - 41.1 thousand

