Workers Made a Protest Asking for More Decent Pay

Society | October 27, 2017, Friday // 13:09| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Workers Made a Protest Asking for More Decent Pay bnt.bg

The Confederation of Independent Trade Unions of Bulgaria organised a protest for higher incomes of workers. The union has announced they will not support the budget because they want higher salaries in a number of sectors. The leadership of the Podkrepa Labor Code has refused to participate in the protest.

According to the protesters, the salary of every Bulgarian worker should be increased by BGN 100, and each young university graduate start his career with a salary of BGN 700. The over-time and night work to be paid fairly, especially for the medical workers.

The protesters insisted on criminalizing the ever more frequent violation of workers' rights.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: workers, protest, higher income
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria