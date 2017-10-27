Workers Made a Protest Asking for More Decent Pay

The Confederation of Independent Trade Unions of Bulgaria organised a protest for higher incomes of workers. The union has announced they will not support the budget because they want higher salaries in a number of sectors. The leadership of the Podkrepa Labor Code has refused to participate in the protest.

According to the protesters, the salary of every Bulgarian worker should be increased by BGN 100, and each young university graduate start his career with a salary of BGN 700. The over-time and night work to be paid fairly, especially for the medical workers.

The protesters insisted on criminalizing the ever more frequent violation of workers' rights.