Turkish Truck Full with Chocolate Crashed and Tuned Upside Down on Trakia Highway

Society » INCIDENTS | October 27, 2017, Friday // 12:55| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Turkish Truck Full with Chocolate Crashed and Tuned Upside Down on Trakia Highway Source: iNews.bg

A Turkish truck loaded with chocolate and biscuits crashed on the Trakia highway near Plovdiv, reports mediapool. 

The incident happened about 5 am on the 153-kilometer of the highway. In the area, visibility has been reduced to less than 100 meters in both directions due to dense fog.

The crash happened in the lane in the direction of Burgas. The heavy-duty vehicle was run by a Turkish citizen. He has torn the mantelin between the two lanes, crossed the cantilever, and turned over the highway. Three or four more cars have hit the remains of the mantelle. There are no casualties in the incident.  The Turkish driver is not injured.

However, due to the accident and the fog, there is a traffic jam. The road was later cleared.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: truck, crash, chocolate, Turkish, Trakia highway
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria