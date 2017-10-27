Turkish Truck Full with Chocolate Crashed and Tuned Upside Down on Trakia Highway

A Turkish truck loaded with chocolate and biscuits crashed on the Trakia highway near Plovdiv, reports mediapool.

The incident happened about 5 am on the 153-kilometer of the highway. In the area, visibility has been reduced to less than 100 meters in both directions due to dense fog.

The crash happened in the lane in the direction of Burgas. The heavy-duty vehicle was run by a Turkish citizen. He has torn the mantelin between the two lanes, crossed the cantilever, and turned over the highway. Three or four more cars have hit the remains of the mantelle. There are no casualties in the incident. The Turkish driver is not injured.

However, due to the accident and the fog, there is a traffic jam. The road was later cleared.