Bulgaria: Trump Announced Opioid Addiction Epidemic in the US Source: Pixabay

US President Donald Trump pledged yesterday to overcome America's opioid addiction and announced the crisis is with a status of an emergency, threatening public health, Associated Press reported.

Trump's solution will be in force for 90 days and can be renewed. It will allow the government to redirect resources, including improving access to medical services in rural areas. But it will not provide new means to tackle a problem that takes the lives of tens of thousands of Americans a year, AP notes.

"As Americans, we can not allow this to continue," Trump said in a speech at the White House. He stressed that the opioid addiction epidemic had not spared any part of American society and covered cities and villages, wealthy and poor, old people and newborns. Government officials promised the budget debates at the end of the year to push Congress to provide new funds for the fund for fight against public health threats. Currently the fund contains the limited amount of USD 57,000.

