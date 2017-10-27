Twitter Banned Ads from Russian Media

The Twitter social network has banned Russia Today (RT) and Sputnik's Russian-language commercials, the BBC reported.

The actions are justified with the US administration's conclusion that the two media have "attempted to influence the US presidential election in 2016 on behalf of the Russian government."

"We did not take this decision lightly, and we take this step as part of our ongoing commitment to protecting the integrity of the Twitter experience," wrote the social network in a blog post, "the accusations against Russian media directly funded by the Kremlin came within the framework of an official US investigation into possible Russian intervention in last year's vote, in which was elected by current President Donald Trump.

