In September Bulgarians Traveled Mainly to Germany and the UK

Bulgaria: In September Bulgarians Traveled Mainly to Germany and the UK

The number of trips of Bulgarian citizens abroad in September 2017 is 570.8 thousand or 11.9% above those registered in September 2016, reports bgnes. 

The increase in the number of trips of Bulgarian citizens compared to the same month of the previous year was reported for Germany - by 27.2%, the United Kingdom by 22.9%, Austria by 15.3%, Serbia by 7.7%, 7.6% up in Turkey.

At the same time, travel to Sweden decreased by 21.6%, the Russian Federation by 9.6%, Slovenia by 1.6% and others, NSI reported.

