NATO will Discuss Building New Bases in November

Politics » DEFENSE | October 27, 2017, Friday
NATO is currently reviewing its command structure, which will be discussed by military ministers at their November meeting. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, in response to a journalistic question, whether the media reports that the alliance will make two new bases are true.

Last week, during the meeting of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Romania, when Stoltenberg visited the headquarters of the multinational brigade in Craiova, Reuters announced that NATO is planning to establish Black Sea troops to resist Russia.

Stoltenberg gave a press conference after the NATO-Russia Council meeting. We had an open and useful exchange of views on three topics - Ukraine, Afghanistan and risk reduction, announced Stoltenberg.

"Our dialogue is not easy, but that is why it is so important to have a dialogue," he said.

