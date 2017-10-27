Two Americans were Rescued after Drifting in the Pacific Ocean for 5 Months

Two young Americans were rescued on Wednesday after a 5-month drift of a damaged yacht in the Pacific Ocean, the US Navy website said.

Jennifer Apple and Tasha Fujawa set off in the spring from Honolulu in the Hawaiian archipelago for Tahiti Island in the South Pacific, taking on board two dogs. On May 30, their engine was damaged during a storm and decided to continue sailing on the yacht. T

hey thought they were following a regular course, but after two months they doubted and began to call for help. However, they were in a low-traffic area and no one detected their signal.

It was not until October 24 that a Taiwanese fishing vessel noticed the yacht 900 miles southwest of Japan. They contacted the Guam Island Coast Guard, where a liaison with the Taipei Rescue Coordination Center, the Japan Coordination Center and the Honorable Coordination Center was established. The seventh US Navy operating in the Pacific sent the Ashland floating dock to the yacht to take the women home.

The sailors were greeted by a bold dog bark, and the two women gave them air kisses as they approached. The women survived thanks to the water refiner and the large supply of muesli, macaroni, and rice that would go on for one year.