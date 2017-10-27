Bulgaria and Bosnia and Herzegovina Will Cooperate in the Field of Road Transport

Politics » DIPLOMACY | October 27, 2017, Friday // 11:57| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria and Bosnia and Herzegovina Will Cooperate in the Field of Road Transport facebook

Prime Minister of Bulgaria Boyko Borisov is on a two-day visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina and was officially welcomed by the Chairman of the Council of Ministers Dennis Zvizdić.

An agreement to amend the Agreement between the Bulgarian Government and the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina on International Carriage of Passengers and Goods by Road is in the process of being signed.

The document aims to promote cooperation in the field of road transport between the two countries. The implementation of the document will reduce the restrictions on the routes of the Bulgarian trucks, lead to the overall reduction in operating costs and cooperation opportunities between carriers on the basis of commercial and market agreements and business rules.

Boyko Borissov will meet with the presidents and vice-presidents of the two chambers of Parliament as well as  the member of the Presidency Bakir Izetbegovic.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: cooperation, transport, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sarajevo, Boyko Borisov
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria