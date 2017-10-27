Robot Obtain Citizenship in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has become the first country in the world to have given citizenship to a humanoid robot, the Daily Mail reported.

Robot named Sofia went on stage at a conference in Riyadh this week to share its happiness with the "historical" acquisition. Sofia, however, laughed at Elon Musk, the president of SpaceX and Tesla, telling the host that he read too many of his speeches in which he expressed some concerns about robots.

Not everyone is satisfied with the citizenship of Sofia. Some call it "odd", and others "Terminator in real time".

Sofia itself said, "I want to live and work with people, so I have to be able to express feelings, understand them and build trust with them." When the host Andrew Sorkin asked her whether the robots could be identified, Sofia replied, "Can I return the question, how do you realize you're human?"

"I want to use my artificial intellect to help people live better. I will do my best to make the world a better place, "assured Sofia.

Sofia is a humanoid robot developed by the Hong Kong Robson Company. Besides chatting, she can smile playfully and make jokes. But she does not have her own consciousness.

In March 2016, Sofia responded startlingly to the question of its creator, David Hanson, "Do You Want to Destroy People?" With "Oh OK, I will destroy people. "