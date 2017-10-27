The Average Bulgarian Increases the Number of Devices Used to be Online

7 out of 10 Bulgarians use the Internet for personal rather than for business purposes. This shows a study by KANTAR TNS, commissioned by Google. In Bulgaria, the survey was conducted between 1 April and 30 June 2017 in a deep interview format, with a sample of 1,000 people aged 16 and over. It turns out, however, that globally 82% of people do this. The data is from 63 countries and includes people over the age of 16.

In Bulgaria, the most active people online are people aged between 25 and 34 and 35 - 44, and even the second age group leads with a small (23%:22% compared with all age groups). This year every Bulgarian has an average of 2.4 devices connected to the Internet, compared to an average of 2.3 last year. 55% use smartphones compared to 53% in 2016; 34% use a laptop, 7% use smart TVs. Additionally, netbooks, Chromebooks, e-books, smart watches and trackers are also used, which are also connected to the Internet. An increasing number of Bulgarians use smartphones to connect to the Internet. In 2017, 41% of consumers use a computer the same amount of time they use smartphone to connect to the internet.

Consumers' behavior in Bulgaria coincides with global trends - 83% use the Internet to find information, 80% for entertainment, 60% to solve a specific task, 28% upload content on the Internet, and 30% publish problem solutions which help other users online. At least once a month, 70% of Bulgarian consumers are looking for information about goods and services online, 62.5% are looking for a specific place and route and 48% are making an online purchase. Most commonly Bulgarians online use a search engine - 87%, connect to social networks 83%, watch videos 83%.