The Confederation of Independent Trade Unions (CITUB) will protest today, October 27, demanding higher incomes and protecting the fundamental rights of the people.

The protest will begin at 11:30 am from St. Alexander Nevsky Square and the participants will walk on the following route:



departure from "St. Alexander Nevski" Square - ''Oborishte'' Str. - ''Georgi S. Rakovski'' Str. - ''Tsar Osvoboditel'' Blvd. - ''Knyaz Alexander Dondukov'' Blvd., to the official entrance of the Council of Ministers, located on 1, Knyaz Alexander Dondukov Blvd., where the protest will take place.

The main demands of the protest are higher wages, for additional BGN 100 to the salary of every Bulgarian worker and not changing the rights of the workers. Income, rights, dignity - this will be the main message of the CITUB protest.