The Confederation of Independent Trade Unions (CITUB) will Protest Today

Politics » DOMESTIC | October 27, 2017, Friday // 08:37| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Confederation of Independent Trade Unions (CITUB) will Protest Today archive

The Confederation of Independent Trade Unions (CITUB) will protest today, October 27, demanding higher incomes and protecting the fundamental rights of the people.

The protest will begin at 11:30 am from St. Alexander Nevsky Square and the participants will walk on the following route:

departure from "St. Alexander Nevski" Square - ''Oborishte'' Str. - ''Georgi S. Rakovski'' Str. - ''Tsar Osvoboditel'' Blvd. - ''Knyaz Alexander Dondukov'' Blvd., to the official entrance of the Council of Ministers, located on 1, Knyaz Alexander Dondukov Blvd., where the protest  will take place.

The main demands of the protest are higher wages, for additional BGN 100 to the salary of every Bulgarian worker and not changing the rights of the workers. Income, rights, dignity - this will be the main message of the CITUB protest.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: The Confederation of Independent Trade Unions (CITUB), protest, salaries
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria