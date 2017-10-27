European Commissioner for Budget and Human Resources Günther Oettinger is on an Official Visit to Bulgaria

Politics » DIPLOMACY | October 27, 2017, Friday // 08:30| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: European Commissioner for Budget and Human Resources Günther Oettinger is on an Official Visit to Bulgaria archive

On 27 October (Friday), European Commissioner for Budget and Human Resources Günther Oettinger will be on an official visit to Bulgaria.

His program will include meetings with Prime Minister Boyko Borisov and President Rumen Radev. Talks are planned with Deputy Prime Minister for Justice Reform and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva, with Minister of Finance Vladislav Goranov, with the Minister of the Bulgarian EU Council Presidency 2018 Lilyana Pavlova, as well as representatives of two parliamentary committees in the National Assembly.

From 12.00. until 13:00. Commissioner Günther Oettinger will answer the questions of Bulgarian citizens on "Budget for the Future of Europe". The Dialogue will take place in the Aula of Sofia University, where guests will be able to ask their questions live.  Due to security measures on site, guests are invited to arrive half an hour earlier and carry an ID with themselves, the EC Press Office said in Sofia.

 

 

 

BGNES

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Gunther Oettinger, sofia, Boyko Borisov, Ekaterina Zaharieva, Lilyana Pavlova
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria