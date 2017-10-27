Bulgaria’s PM, Chief Prosecutor and Ministers Met with Three EU Commissioners
Bulgaria’s Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov; Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, Minister of Justice Tsetska Tsacheva and Interior Minister Valentin Radev met with Věra Jourová, EU Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality; Dimitris Avramopoulos, Commisoner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship and Mariya Gabriel, Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society on 26th of October, reported the Bulgarian National Television.
The European Commission representative for Bulgaria, Ognyan Zlatev, also attended the meeting, which was held in the building of the Council of Ministers in Sofia.
The participants discussed Bulgaria's preparations for the forthcoming rotating Presidency, the establishment of the European Public Prosecutor's Office and the recommendations in the Report under the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism.
