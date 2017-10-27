Bulgaria’s PM, Chief Prosecutor and Ministers Met with Three EU Commissioners

Politics » DIPLOMACY | October 27, 2017, Friday // 08:28| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s PM, Chief Prosecutor and Ministers Met with Three EU Commissioners boykoborissov.bg

Bulgaria’s Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov; Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, Minister of Justice Tsetska Tsacheva and Interior Minister Valentin Radev met with Věra Jourová, EU Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality; Dimitris Avramopoulos, Commisoner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship and Mariya Gabriel, Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society on 26th of October, reported the Bulgarian National Television.

The European Commission representative for Bulgaria, Ognyan Zlatev, also attended the meeting, which was held in the building of the Council of Ministers in Sofia.

The participants discussed Bulgaria's preparations for the forthcoming rotating Presidency, the establishment of the European Public Prosecutor's Office and the recommendations in the Report under the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Sotir Tsatsarov, Boyko Borissov, Valentin Radev, Tsetska Tsacheva, Vera Jourova, meeting
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria