Sofia Independent Film Festival Began

The eighth edition of Sofia Independent Film Festival started in Sofia on 26 October. It will run until 5 November 2017.

The most exciting independent cinema forum on the Balkans will show a selection of over 90 daring films, created by talented American, Bulgarian, and European filmmakers.

The films are presented in the following categories: Official competition – Narrative, Documentary, Short film; Bulgarian Independent Cinema; Special screenings out of the competition, accompanying programs with low budget films. The So Independent Film Fest will end with the second edition of the Sofia Sport Film Festival, which is done in partnership with Sofia – European Capital of Sport 2018.

Sofia Independent Film Festival is the unique regional forum that represents independent cinema in Southeast Europe. As such it has the potential to bring audiences from neighboring countries. In the process of developing a strategy to attract new partners from the region, the Balkans and the EU.

Independent cinema is highly artistic resistance against the commercialization of cinema. Prague, Vienna, Rome and Paris also have their festivals of independent cinema.

With its two showcases every year in New York City and Sofia, Bulgaria So Independent Film Festival is the only festival in South East Europe that brings the current world cinema trends to both the domestic audience and the latest in Bulgarian and regional cinema to the world.

The mission of So Independent Film Festival is to establish a cultural bridge between Bulgaria and America, to support the transfer of film professional and works, to popularize Bulgarian culture in the USA and the independent American culture in Bulgaria.

Sofia Independent Film Festival” presents to the Bulgarian audience awarded American and European films, presents Bulgarian independent feature-length and short films, and sports films for seven years. Guests and speakers at the festival were some of the largest and most recognized names in world cinema. The festival has a rich program of accompanying events

The Sofia Independent Film Festival invites you from October 26 to November 5, 2107, in Sofia when the eight edition of the festival will celebrate the best of independent world cinema and will give a place to innovation with unique on of a kind event – World/International VR Summit, created with an idea of the entire place to innovation.