80% of New NPPs in 2016 Are in Asia

Asian countries dominate the market for new nuclear power plants, says the latest report by the World Nuclear Association. Eight of the ten new nuclear reactors, which began operating in 2016, are in Asia.

A total of 448 tera-hours of atomic power was produced in Asia in 2016. This is an increase of 11.5% from 2015 and 35% more than in 2012. The total electricity produced by the Asian nuclear power plant in Asia is double compared to 30 years. Over the last ten years, nuclear power has doubled in India and Pakistan and is three times more in China.

Two-thirds of the 61 reactors currently being built in the world are being built in Asia, with almost half of them in China, according to World Nuclear News.

A number of countries that do not have nuclear power have plans or proposals to build a nuclear power plant. A total of 57 reactors with a production capacity of 60,430 megawatts are planned in Bangladesh, Indonesia, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam.