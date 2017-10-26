Bulgarian Red Cross Launches Fundraising Campaign to Help Flood-Affected Victims
Bulgarian Red Cross (BRC) started a fund raising appeal to help the victims in the flood affected areas in Bulgaria’s Bourgas district.
Anyone willing to support the Bulgarian Red Cross’s fundraising campaign, can send a text message to short number 1466, via all Bulgarian mobile phone service operators. Each SMS costs one BGN. The text messages for the Bulgarian Red Cross donation campaigns are VAT exempt.
The Bulgarian Red Cross is also collecting donations via a bank account:
BG29UNCR70001506750406
UNCRBGSF
Uni-Credit Burbank
Address: 3 Kaloyan street, Sofia 1000, Bulgaria
Or via on-line donations to the website of the BRC
The funds from the donation campaign will be managed by a Public Council, which is currently being formed, on the basis of an expert assessment of the needs of the flood-affected people.
Source: The Bulgarian National Television
