Chinese Stewardess Fell from a Plane
Source: Pixabay
"China Eastern" flight attendant fell from the airplane when she was trying to close the door, the South China Morning Post reported.
The incident occurred in the city of Shenzhen on October 23, RIA Novosti reported. The stewardess has fallen from three meters height and has suffered different fractures. She is currently in hospital.
The closing of the door occurred when the rules were violated, as at that time there were no other two crew members nearby as required.
