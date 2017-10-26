Bulgarian Health Tourism Destinations

Bulgaria offers many destinations suitable for health tourism.

In most resorts nowadays procedures are offered to improve the overall well being of the body, but still there are countries whose natural resources give them an advantage in the industry and Bulgaria is one of them.

One of the most popular procedures in our country is the treatment with mineral water. There are more than 1000 mineral springs scattered around our country, some of which were used for healing in Thracian, Roman and Turkish

time.

Some of the Roman baths and Turkish baths are today the centers of the most famous destinations for health tourism -

Hissar, Velingrad, Sandanski, Pavel Banya, Varshets, Kyustendil and Varna.

However, we must emphasize that each of the mineral water resorts is specialized in the treatment of different

diseases, depending on the chemical composition of the water.

Hisarya, for example, built among the impressive remains of an ancient Roman fortress between Plovdiv and the majestic

Balkan is not accidentally called a "health center".

Its 22 thermal springs are among the most visited by people with kidney and gastroenterological problems.