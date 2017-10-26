Bulgaria Head of State: ’The Existence of Unwritten Criteria for Joining the Schengen Area is Not Fair to European Citizens'

‘’The clear definition and consolidation of the principle of solidarity within the European Union and the improvement of the common European asylum policy will be key issues during the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU.

This was announced by President Rumen Radev during a meeting with Dimitris Avramopoulos, European Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship.

Highlights of the discussion were the creation of response mechanisms in case of a sudden migration wave to European borders and measures at pan-European level to ensure the security of citizens without obstructing their rights.

Commissioner Avramopoulos has confirmed that Bulgaria meets the technical criteria for joining the Schengen area and has expressed the hope that a consensus will also be soon reached in regards to accession of this country to the visa-free area.

He warned that each Member State should take responsibility for preventing new crises, as the migration problem could not be resolved definitively and forever.

‘’The existence of unwritten criteria for joining the Schengen area is not fair to European citizens, "Rumen Radev, the head of state, was categorical. The President stated that Bulgaria's accession to Schengen is not only a matter of improving security but is also tied to improving the investment environment in the region and ensuring optimal conditions for business

BGNES