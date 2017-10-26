Ban on Advertisements About Unhealthy Foods

Ban on the advertising of unhealthy foods and beverages and the involvement of children in the promotion of genetically modified foods. This was decided by MPs at first reading after they voted for amendments to the Food Act, reports Mediapool.

102 MPs supported first-reading amendments, 29 abstained, and one opposed. According to the petitioner, the aim of the new law is to ensure a high level of protection of the health and consumer interests of food and to ensure the implementation of EU and national food law.

GERB MP Andrian Raykov explained that the law will regulate the distance trade of food as well as the basic requirements for the packaging, presentation, labeling and advertising of food. The texts shall establish procedures for the registration or approval of establishments for the production, processing and distribution of food.