Ban on Advertisements About Unhealthy Foods

Society » HEALTH | October 26, 2017, Thursday // 15:36| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Ban on Advertisements About Unhealthy Foods Source: Pixabay

Ban on the advertising of unhealthy foods and beverages and the involvement of children in the promotion of genetically modified foods. This was decided by MPs at first reading after they voted for amendments to the Food Act, reports Mediapool. 

102 MPs supported first-reading amendments, 29 abstained, and one opposed. According to the petitioner, the aim of the new law is to ensure a high level of protection of the health and consumer interests of food and to ensure the implementation of EU and national food law.

GERB MP Andrian Raykov explained that the law will regulate the distance trade of food as well as the basic requirements for the packaging, presentation, labeling and advertising of food. The texts shall establish procedures for the registration or approval of establishments for the production, processing and distribution of food.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: food law, junk food, ban, ads
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria