Spanish Ambassador to Bulgaria D. Francisco Javier PÉREZ-GRIFFO Y DE VIDES: Bulgaria has Incredible Possibilities

‘’Bulgaria has the chance to present itself as a modern, efficient and reliable state, capable of promoting the needed consensus in order to tackle the important issues of the day: Brexit, future financial perspectives, external threats and immigration’’. That was stated by the Spanish Ambassador to Bulgaria D. Francisco Javier PÉREZ-GRIFFO Y DE VIDES in an interview for Novinite.com

According to his words Bulgaria has mountains, forests, sea… and everything is easily accessible in a few hours, adding that our country has incredible possibilities. He also stressed on hospitality and kindness of the Bulgarian people who have captivated the best qualities of the many civilizations that have passed through these lands.

‘’Spain shares your Prime Minister view on a common EU policy and we also support Bulgaria’s Accession to Schengen area’’, His Excellency,Mr. D. Francisco Javier PÉREZ-GRIFFO Y DE VIDES pointed out.

