Bulgaria National Footballer Kraev Scores Wonder Goal in Denmark (Video)

Source: Twitter

Bulgarian national Bojidar Kraev scored his second goal with the Midtjylland T-shirt, reports Sportal. 

In the 1/8-final match of the Danish Cup tournament, the player product of Levski's youth team scored for 3:0 against the guest Odense. 

Kraev appeared in the 80th minute on the pitch, and seven minutes later scored a very beautiful goal.

 

