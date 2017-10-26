Bulgaria National Footballer Kraev Scores Wonder Goal in Denmark (Video)
Bulgarian national Bojidar Kraev scored his second goal with the Midtjylland T-shirt, reports Sportal.
In the 1/8-final match of the Danish Cup tournament, the player product of Levski's youth team scored for 3:0 against the guest Odense.
Kraev appeared in the 80th minute on the pitch, and seven minutes later scored a very beautiful goal.
