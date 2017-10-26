Earthquakes in Bosnia During State Visit of Prime Minister Boyko Borisov

Bulgaria: Earthquakes in Bosnia During State Visit of Prime Minister Boyko Borisov Source: Twitter

Boyko Borissov arrives on an official visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina hours after the country has been shaken by several earthquakes. A series of quakes were registered last night on the territory of the country, according to data from the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center.

The first quake, recorded 45 minutes after midnight (local time), was magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale. Its epicenter was 67 km west of the capital Sarajevo, with a depth of 2 km. Five minutes later, a second earthquake followed, with a force of 4.7 on the Richter. Its epicenter was 69 km west of the capital Sarajevo, with a depth of 2km, the BNT reported.

There is no evidence of injured people or material damage.

