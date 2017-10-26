JFK Files: Trump Teases Release as Deadline Arrives

US President Donald Trump announced in Twitter that thousands of documents from the National Archives, related to the assassination of the country's 35th President John Kennedy in 1963, will be published within the set deadline, that is, today, TASS reported.

"The expected publication of the Kennedy documents will be very interesting," the head of state said. Last Saturday, he announced he would declassify Kennedy's murder file, and added that "additional information" was obtained. Later, the White House clarified that Donald Trump wants the files to be published, and if any office thinks this is wrong, then they should "produce a convincing and clear justification."

Associated Press commented in a comment last night that Trump was under pressure from two sides. Researchers of the "killing of the century" insisted on complying with the 1992 Act, which requires that all 3150 fully classified and 30,000 partially seized documents be published this week. US intelligence services, however, referring to the same law, urged him to keep some of them "far from the audience's eyes" for reasons of national security. It seems that Trump has supported the request of the first group.

Kennedy was killed on November 22, 1963 at 12:30 local time in Dallas, Texas. He was fatally injured by several bullets while traveling with his wife Jacqueline, Texas governor John Connolly and his wife, Nelly Connolly, accompanied by the presidential convoy.

The 10-month Warren Commission investigation between 1963 and 1964 found that the president was killed by Lee Harvey Oswald, who acted alone. In turn, he was killed a few days later by Jack Ruby before appearing in court. However, polls made between 1966 and 2004 show that up to 80% of Americans suspect that this is a government cover.

Different theory asserts the US House of Representatives murder commission, which states in 1979 that President John F. Kennedy was probably killed as a result of a conspiracy. The Commission finds many shortcomings in the original investigation of the FBI and the Warren Commission. While agreeing with Warren's assertion that Oswald did all the shots that injured Kennedy and Governor Connelly, the Killing Committee claimed at least four shots and that shooters were likely two people.

It does not define any person or group of people involved in the murder except Oswald. They add, however, that the CIA, the Soviet Union, the Mafia, and a few other groups are not directly involved, although they do not deny the involvement of individual members of these groups. Kennedy's murder is still subject to fierce debates and has given rise to many conspiracy theories in the United States.