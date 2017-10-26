Bulgaria Receives over EUR 2 Billion of the EU Budget in 2018

Bulgaria: Bulgaria Receives over EUR 2 Billion of the EU Budget in 2018 Source: Twitter

More than EUR 2 billion will be received by our country next year from the EU budget, sega reported. This became clear after the European Parliament approved the 2018 Union budget.

The budget provides for investment in research, scientific work, infrastructure, employment and handling problems with youth unemployment, as well as payments to farmers.

Andrei Novakov, the European MP, who participated in the negotiating team, has appreciated before the Bulgarian National Radio the funds that our country will receive:

"For Bulgaria, this budget means a lot: on the one hand, the envisaged interim payments are almost 800 million - direct payments to farmers, almost 800 million are allocated for urban development and infrastructure, nearly 380 million are geared to rural development, 185 million are for employment, it will be a sip of air for Bulgaria and will support economic growth and development.

According to EU Commissioner for Budget and Human Resources Günther Oettinger, the EU should do its best to boost Bulgarian competitiveness.

"This budget - for 2018 - will do a lot to stabilize Europe, let's take the Cohesion Funds as an example, and with these billions of European budget we co-finance investments in infrastructure, buildings, competitiveness, mainly in rural areas and in countries like Bulgaria. GDP per capita is about EUR 6500. In Luxembourg, it is 90,000, in Germany - 40,000, and the average GDP per person in the European Union is 30,000. We have do to a lot to increase competitiveness in Bulgaria and boost the GDP by investing in infrastructure, "Oettinger said

