Storms Caused Transport Chaos in Istanbul and Killed a Person in Romania

Heavy rain blocked Istanbul last night, flooded streets and caused transport chaos, reports BTV. Many planes failed to fly, and others circled above the city for hours before they landed.

Bad weather killed a man in Romania. Two other people suffered from the storm in Bucharest, which knocked down trees and caused material damage.

South and East Romania remain today under yellow code warning for a strong wind. There are ruined roofs, fences and pillars. More than 100 cars have been damaged. The heavy rainfall affected more than 11 counties throughout the country. The ports were closed.