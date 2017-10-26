German Railway Companies are Exploring the Opportunities for Projects in Bulgaria

Bulgaria: German Railway Companies are Exploring the Opportunities for Projects in Bulgaria

A delegation, including representatives of 7 German companies in the rail sector, met with Deputy Economy Minister Alexander Manolev to explore investment opportunities and joint projects, the economic agency said.

The delegation is headed by Axel Schuppe, manager of the Federal Railroad Union, a federal-level federation that brings together over 190 companies covering the entire railway technology chain. In the words of the Deputy Minister, in recent years in our country is working large-scale projects for improvement of the railway infrastructure, financed by the European funds, which attract many foreign companies, applying for their implementation.

German, railway companies, investment, Bulgaria, projects
