Material Damage for Millions only on the Roads in Burgas (Photos)

Damage for millions of BGN has caused the natural disaster that has flooded a number of villages in the region of Burgas, especially in the Municipality of Kameno, reports iNews.

Although the calculations are not yet ready, it is clear that the recovery of the area will cost a lot of money. The repairs and the construction of the roads and bridges, which were destroyed by the water, will reach over BGN 2 million, according to the words of the regional minister Nikolay Nenchev.

Before Nova TV, he announced that the road infrastructure in the flood-affected areas is in a tragic state. "There is a separate resource of more than 2 million leva, which after the inventory of the damage will be directed to the affected areas," explained Nankov, but it is clear that maybe even this amount will not be enough to cover the damages and with the withdrawal of water new ones will probably become visible.