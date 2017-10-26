Assassination Attempt on Ukrainian MP, he Lives

Interior Ministry of Ukraine reported the explosion of a car in Kiev, as a result of which two people were injured. Later, it turned out that the wounded were five. Spokesperson of the Radical Party Anna Sennik, told the 112 channel Ukraine that the parliamentarian Igor Mosychuk and his bodyguard were injured in the car blast. The two were hospitalized, according to BGNews.

A little later, it was reported that the security guard had died from his wounds, and the MP was having an urgent surgery. The spokeswoman Anna Sennik specified that the car exploded when the MP left the studio of the Espresso TV channel.

After the surgery Igor Mosychuk is in good condition. He was taken out of intensive care and transferred to resuscitation. The incident in Kiev was officially qualified as a terrorist bombing investigation.

"This is the first assassination of a civil servant at such a level in Ukraine," the injured MP said in a statement on Facebook.