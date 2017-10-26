Hasan Ulusoy is the Name of Turkey's New Ambassador to Sofia
Hasan Ulusoy is the name of Turkey's new ambassador to Sofia, who will inherit the post from Süleyman Gökçe,BGNES reported.
According to the Turkish government newspaper, Gökçe will head the diplomatic mission in Guatemala.
Hasan Uusoy has graduated from Political Science at Istanbul University, as well as European Studies at the London School of Economics, and has a Doctorate degree from the Middle East Technical University. He held various positions in the Foreign Ministry of Turkey, was ambassador to Nigeria and a senior official in the diplomatic mission in Mexico.
He speaks English and French, German and Norwegian. In 21 countries, Ankara has appointed new ambassadors, 17 return to Ankara.
