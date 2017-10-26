Indonesia Fireworks Factory Explosion Kills at Least 23, Dozens More Injured

At least 23 people have been killed in an explosion at a fireworks factory near Jakarta, according to abc.net.au

Bodies are still being recovered from the building, and the death toll is expected to rise.

Police said they did not know how many people were working in the factory in the city of Tangerang, west of Jakarta.

Local media reported that most of the victims were women who worked in the building.

Dozens of people are being treated in three nearby hospitals, while the bodies of the dead are being taken to a police hospital in Jakarta for identification.

An electrical fault is believed to have caused the explosion, although police said they were still investigating the cause.

The factory is in a densely populated area of Tangerang in the province of Baten, 25 kilometres west of the capital Jakarta.

More to come.