Russian Company Ready to Invest in Belene NPP

The Russian company Rosatom is open to the possibility to participate in the financing of the Belene NPP if the project is resumed. This was announced by Vadim Titov, who is the director of Rosatom International Network for Central Europe. He participated in a conference dedicated to nuclear energy in Bulgaria.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Boyko Borisov and Energy Minister Temenujka Petkova met representatives of Rosatom. Petkova later commented that the Russian company could be invited as an investor.

Rosatom has various contracts with the Bulgarian side related to Kozloduy NPP as a fuel supply and work to extend the life of the 5th and 6th blocks, "said Vadim Titov, quoted by BNR and Sega Newspaper.

''We expect the Bulgarian government to decide soon the fate of Belene NPP'', he added.

Expert.bg