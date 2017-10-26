Russian Company Ready to Invest in Belene NPP

Business » ENERGY | October 26, 2017, Thursday // 11:55| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Russian Company Ready to Invest in Belene NPP archive

The Russian company Rosatom is open to the possibility to participate in the financing of the Belene NPP if the project is resumed. This was announced by Vadim Titov, who is the director of Rosatom International Network for Central Europe. He participated in a conference dedicated to nuclear energy in Bulgaria.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Boyko Borisov and Energy Minister Temenujka Petkova met representatives of Rosatom. Petkova later commented that the Russian company could  be invited as an investor.

Rosatom has various contracts with the Bulgarian side related to Kozloduy NPP as a fuel supply and work to extend the life of the 5th and 6th blocks, "said Vadim Titov, quoted by BNR and Sega Newspaper.

''We expect the Bulgarian government to decide soon the fate of Belene NPP'', he added.

 

 

 

Expert.bg

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: russian company, Boyko Borisov, Temenuzhka Petkova, Belene NPP, Kozloduy NPP
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria