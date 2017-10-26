Bulgarian Prime Minister is on a Working Visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bulgaria: Bulgarian Prime Minister is on a Working Visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina boykoborissov.bg

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov is on a working visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina today, reported BGNES.

In Sarajevo, Borisov will speak with the President of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina Denis Zvizdic, with the presidents and vice-presidents of the two Chambers of Parliament as well as with the member of the Presidency Bakir Izetbegovic.

During the visit, an agreement will be signed to amend the Agreement between the Bulgarian Government and the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina on International Carriage of Passengers and Goods by Road. The document aims to promote cooperation in the field of road transport between the two countries.

The official delegation accompanying Prime Minister Boyko Borisov is Deputy Prime Ministers Tomislav Donchev and Krassimir Karakachanov, as well as Ministers Ivaylo Moskovski and Emil Karanikolov.

