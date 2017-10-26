NIMH: Mostly sunny, with Temperatures of up to 14-19°C
Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 26, 2017, Thursday // 11:26| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The cloudiness will vary over the country today, decreasing in some areas to mostly sunny weather.
There will be light to moderate wind from West-Northwest, while temperatures will quickly rise. Maximum temperatures will range between 14°C and 19°C, according to the forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), presented to FOCUS News Agency.
The atmospheric pressure is higher than the average for October.
- » Earthquakes in Bosnia During State Visit of Prime Minister Boyko Borisov
- » Storms Caused Transport Chaos in Istanbul and Killed a Person in Romania
- » Material Damage for Millions only on the Roads in Burgas (Photos)
- » NIMH: Rainy Today, with Maximum Temperatures Between 8°C and 13°C
- » Annually Drought Destroys Enough Food to Feed 81 Million People
- » One Victim of the Floods in Burgas, Another Woman is Missing
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)