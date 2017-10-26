NIMH: Mostly sunny, with Temperatures of up to 14-19°C

October 26, 2017, Thursday
The cloudiness will vary over the country today, decreasing in some areas to mostly sunny weather.

There will be light to moderate wind from West-Northwest, while temperatures will quickly rise. Maximum temperatures will range between 14°C and 19°C, according to the forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), presented to FOCUS News Agency.

The atmospheric pressure is higher than the average for October.

