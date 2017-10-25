UAE Bans Import of Bird Products From Bulgaria Following Flu Warning

The UAE banned the import of all chicken and egg products from Bulgaria following detection of a highly pathogenic avian influenza.



The ban extends to all live domestic, wild and ornamental birds, chicks, hatchling eggs and any egg-based products not thermally treated.



The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment announced the stay on the products on Wednesday, acting on a notification from the World Organisation of Animal Health.

The ministry previously said it is keen on raising the level of food safety and ensuring the provision of safe food to consumers across the country.



On October 3, the ministry temporarily banned the import of live poultry, wild and pet birds, from Russia to prevent the spread of a highly pathogenic virus into the country.



The ban also includes the birds’ by-products and offal, but excluded cooked meats.



In August, the ministry issued a circular to local food authorities and municipalities to withdraw all eggs imported from the Netherlands to ensure markets throughout the country were free of eggs possibly contaminated with the harmful insecticide fipronil.

