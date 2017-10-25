Sofia Heating Utility Ready to Enter Winter Mode

Bulgaria: Sofia Heating Utility Ready to Enter Winter Mode

Due to the expected decrease in temperatures next week, according to the weather forecast, Toplofikatsiya Sofia will begin to turn on the heating in Sofia in stages on Thursday, 26.

Initially, the heating will be turned on in kindergartens, educational and health facilities where it has not been turned on yet.

After that, the heating will be turned on in stages in residential buildings and, finally, in administrative buildings, announced Toplofikatsiya Sofia.

