Police is Looking For Missing 16-Year-Old Girl

Crime | October 25, 2017, Wednesday // 15:03| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Police is Looking For Missing 16-Year-Old Girl Ministry of Interior

The Interior Ministry is looking  for 16-year-old Donna Rossen Vakvlieva from Sofia, reported bTV.

She has left home in  "Buxton" district of Sofia around 3 pm on October 6 and since then she has disappeared.

Donna is 170 - 175 cm high, with bright eyes and long, red hair.

People who have information about the  girl can call at 112, 02 9821760, 02 9821755 or in the nearest police station. 

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: missing, girl, police station, sofia
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria