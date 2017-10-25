Police is Looking For Missing 16-Year-Old Girl
October 25, 2017
Ministry of Interior
The Interior Ministry is looking for 16-year-old Donna Rossen Vakvlieva from Sofia, reported bTV.
She has left home in "Buxton" district of Sofia around 3 pm on October 6 and since then she has disappeared.
Donna is 170 - 175 cm high, with bright eyes and long, red hair.
People who have information about the girl can call at 112, 02 9821760, 02 9821755 or in the nearest police station.
