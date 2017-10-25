Government Approve Anticorruption Bill in First Reading

The Bulgarian MPs approved in first reading the anticorruption bill of the Government and rejected the anticorruption bill proposed by the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP).

The Government proposed the creation of an anticorruption body that will unite several structures dealing with conflict of interests and corruption.

Significant contradictions were related to who to appoint the president of the anti-corruption body. GERB insists this is the National Assembly, because that is how transparency is guaranteed, and the BSP wants it to be under the authority of the president to ensure independence, according to bTV.

According to this bill, the management of the new body will appointed by the Parliament.

BSP also proposed an anticorruption body, with investigative powers whose chairman would be appointed by the President, while his deputies – elected by the Parliament.