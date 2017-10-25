Some Russian Financial Organizations Suffered 'BadRabbit' Attack

Some Russian financial organizations have suffered cyber attacks by malware called “BadRabbit” but have not been compromised, Russia’s central bank said on Wednesday, quoted by Reuters. 

The central bank said it would analyze why the public server of the Interfax news agency with public company disclosure statements had been temporarily blocked on Tuesday.

The central bank said in a statement it will prepare the tools needed to lessen the possibility of such incidents in the future.

