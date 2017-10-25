3 People Have Died After Torrential Rains in the South-East Bulgarian District of Burgas.

Three people have died after torrential rains on 24th of October triggered floodings in the South-East Bulgarian district of Burgas. An elderly person from the village of Polski izvor has drowned. The surge from the downpouring rain flooded the first floor of his house while he was asleep and could not get out.

His identity is not revealed. There are flooded streets, houses and road junctions. The road to Gorno Ezerovo is flooded.

The bodies of two women were found later, believed to have drowned as a result of the flooding.

“Partial state of emergency has been declared in 5 villages. Schools in two of the villages, Ravnets and Gorno Ezerovo, are closed because of the floods.There are two closed road sections between the village of Bratovo and Dolno Ezerovo and the village of Izvor. About 25 houses are flooded. Around 3:30 am on 24th of October, we evacuated people. In the neighbouring municipality of Kameno there are more serious flood damages. Over 60 l / sq. rain fell in a very short time,” Dimitar Nikolov, mayor of Bourgas said.

At 9 am, a signal was reported that Veleka river overflowed and flooded the village of Kosti. The square is flooded In Tsarevo municipality, the water level rises.

In Karnobat municipality, rescuers and firefighters have responded to nine flooded buildings.

