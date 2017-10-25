An Israeli Company is Looking for Bulgarian Building Materials

An Israeli Company is Looking for Bulgarian Building Materials

Israeli company Shidav is looking for Bulgarian manufacturers of building materials. It is one of the leading Israeli companies for the import of construction products.

The inquiry was addressed to the Executive Agency for the Promotion of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises in Bulgaria. The company is interested in small and large tools. The company is looking for producers of plumbing and sewer pipes of PVC.

Furthermore, it is interested in importing sanitary faience - toilet bowls, monoblocks, sinks.  Shidav sells items made by different manufacturers, especially for the company or under the Israeli brand.

 

 

 

Expert.bg

Israeli, construction, industry, manufacturers
