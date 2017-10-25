Again Shooting at a University in the United States
Source: Twitter
Another case of shooting in the US. Two students were killed after firing at Grambling University campus. The incident took place in the state of Louisiana, Nova TV reported
According to initial information, the shooting started during after a conflict. The attacker has escaped the crime scene. The police are looking for him. It is not yet clear whether his identity is known.
